Jacksonville Fire Chief encourages all firefighters to get COVID-19 vaccine

Chief Keith Powers says he got the COVID-19 vaccine to show there’s nothing to be afraid of.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders will soon receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers says while the vaccine won’t be required, he hopes all 1,600-plus JFRD personnel get the vaccine.

Powers says he and IAFF Local 122 Firefighters Union President Randy Wyse were among 20 to 25 firefighters who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

We just spoke with JFRD Chief Keith Powers after 20 to 25 firefighters got their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. He says it’s not mandatory but he hopes all 1,600+ people in the department get the vaccine. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/kgEAihmcoU — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) December 24, 2020

Powers said he felt good Thursday morning and was not experiencing any side effects from the vaccine.

“I tell you how bad it bothered me: I went home yesterday afternoon and cut and split a load of firewood,” Powers said.

Powers is encouraging JFRD’s 1,600 members to get the Moderna vaccine provided to the department.

Starting next week, Powers says companies will go through the Prime Osborn Convention Center to get inoculated.

“It’s going to take place over about six days, we want to do about 25 percent of the department a day because we still have to respond on runs and keep coverage maintained in the city while we’re bringing them down here to get their vaccinations,” Powers said.

As of Thursday, 74 firefighters are in quarantine, 32 tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 others were exposed to COVID-19, Powers says.

He also says there will be a makeup day to vaccinate firefighters who are either in quarantine or on vacation.

Wyse says he thinks a majority of the department will get the vaccine, as COVID-19 has changed how they do their jobs.

“We’re responding every day to people that are covid positive or even suspected of COVID, they’re absolutely doing heroic things out there with these people,” Wyse said.

Wyse says the main concern was how quickly the vaccine was given to the department.

In paperwork provided to JFRD firefighters, it explains the vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA for adults 18 or older.

Wyse says their job is to inform firefighters of potential risks or benefits, which he says is something they weigh every day.

“Every day, these firefighters are making split-second life and death decisions,” Wyse said.

“Now you have to make the decision on whether or not you’ll take a vaccine…it doesn’t have to be a split second [decision],” Wyse added.

Wyse says he respects the decision of a firefighter that may decide to not take the vaccine.

There's no time set for when JFRD will help vaccinate people in the general public.