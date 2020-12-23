Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak from Panhandle hospital

The governor will hold a press conference at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola at 11:30 a.m. EST.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking from a Florida Panhandle hospital Wednesday morning, one day after promising the state that elderly patients would receive coronavirus vaccines before younger essential workers.

The governor is holding a press conference at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Speaking from The Villages Tuesday, DeSantis said the state would prioritize Florida's allocation of COVID-19 vaccines for elderly patients, rather than complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to administer the shots to essential workers and people 75 and older.

“We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly vulnerable population,” he said at The Villages, announcing the state’s policy.