Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department mourns captain who died in line of duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of one of its captains.

JFRD Captain Thomas M. Barber died after 21 years serving JFRD, spending most of his career serving the Westside of Jacksonville. He was most recently assigned to Rescue 25, JFRD said in a news release Monday.

Barber's cause of death was not specified in the release, but JFRD confirmed to First Coast News that it is considered a line of duty death.

"Not only did Captain Barber serve the City of Jacksonville in the Fire and Rescue Department, he also served his country in the United States Navy," JFRD said in the release.

Barber is survived by his wife Malissa, three children and both of his parents.

He will receive full fire department honors, the release says. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.