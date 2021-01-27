Volunteer JSO sergeant dies of COVID-19

Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino died Wednesday of COVID-19, according to JSO's former public information officer. He was a volunteer for the JSO Honor Guard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A volunteer Jacksonville Sheriff's Office auxiliary sergeant died Wednesday of COVID-19, according to a former JSO public information officer.

The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police shared the news of Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino's death on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. Livatino is described as "a dedicated family man and a man who served our community for free."

Livatino volunteered his time on the JSO Honor Guard, assisting patrol functions on countless assignments, according to FOP. He worked "as much if not more than full time police officers," the post says.

Former JSO PIO Melissa Bujeda also shared the news of Livatino's passing on social media, indicating he died of COVID-19 in a post to her Twitter page.

"We lost our beloved JSO Reserve Officer Lou Livatino to #Covid19 today," Bujeda tweeted. "If you knew Lou, you loved Lou. I will miss his kind soul and never ending smile so much. RIP Lou, we love you and thank you for all that you did for us."