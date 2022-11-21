'Hate tried again:' Jacksonville faith leader reflects on tragic mass shooting in Colorado

The shooting in Colorado gives Reverend Terri Steed Pierce flash backs of the mass shooting that happened at Pulse Nightclub 6 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reverend Terri Steed Pierce the mass shooting that took place at Pulse nightclub just blocks away from her church in Orlando.

"Just remembering feeling lost," said Pierce. 'What do we do, and how do we do this and how do we help?"

Now another tragic hate crime, happening in another state where 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich walked into Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs Saturday night with a rifle. Aldrich killed five people and injured 25 others.

Aldrich has since been charged with hate crimes.

"Here we are, and we were then feeling hopeless, and we are again doing the same thing," said Pierce.

Pierce says gun violence has got to stop.

Pierce she says work needs to be done and she shares an encouraging message for those a part of the LGBTQ community.

"There are safe places and there are people who accept you and love you and allow you to be exactly who you are and you have to find those kinds of places in your community. We exist and we are here to fight."

Pierce says at church this past Sunday the room was heavy, and people are exhausted of these mass shootings.

She says she will continue to stand behind the LGBTQ community.

Related Articles Colorado shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges