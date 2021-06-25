Jacksonville crews headed to help rescue efforts in Miami-area building collapse

JFRD is sending a mobile command center to Miami to assist crews. The center is a 53-foot semi that will help run all operations.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Crews from Jacksonville are on their way to help with rescue efforts in Surfside.

With nearly 160 people unaccounted for and at least four dead rescuers are using both heavy equipment and their own hands to comb through the wreckage in a search for survivors after a seaside condominium tower collapsed early Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is sending a mobile command center to Miami to assist crews. The center is a 53-foot semi that will help run all operations.

Support staff from JFRD are also headed down to help run the equipment.

Governor DeSantis arrived at the site of the collapse around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon to receive a briefing from state and local leaders. He is also expected to make visits to the family assistance center and The Shul of Bal Harbour.

"The search and rescue team worked throughout the night and it was a very active scene from above and below," said Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava during the morning news conference. "We also brought heavy machinery onto the site to assist with the operation, and so we are very very grateful that our president has authorized FEMA support."

A spokesperson for FEMA confirmed that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the tragedy.

There has been an official donation page set up for survivors and families of people who have died. You can click here to visit that website.

First Coast News has also compiled a list of locations that are safe for you to easily open your hearts and give what you can to help families impacted by this tragedy. You can view that full list here.