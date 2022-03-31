'It’s going to be a lot better this time:' Curbside recycling returns to Jacksonville next week

All fifteen recycling city drop-off sites will close on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Curbside recycling is coming back to Jacksonville.

What does that mean for you? No more going to the city’s recycling drop off sites, instead, the city will be picking it up right from your homes starting Monday.

“It’s time-consuming and bad weather like we may have... it’s really difficult," said a neighbor who was dropping her recyclables off at the drop-off site at Fort Family Regional Park.

City Council President Sam Newby says while it may have taken some time getting curbside recycling back, he’s glad it’s finally resuming.

“It's been a problem all over the country, not only Jacksonville," he explains. "All over Florida. All over. One thing about Jacksonville a lot of people don’t know... Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass, and trying to service this whole land is just a lot."

Newby says the curbside recycling will be the same process before it went on a temporary pause.

When recycling, you must use the city-issued recycling cart with a yellow lid and the lid must be fully closed. Don't put recycling in plastic bags.

Items accepted for recycling are paper, plastics, cartons, glass and metals. The items should be clean, empty and dry.

Some items that aren’t accepted are any type of plastic that is not marked as a recyclable, batteries, food/yard waste, rubber and aerosol cans.

“We had a chance to reset and to look at different procedures," said Newby. "We have procedures in place. Hiring new people, bringing in news people, giving bonuses, and so I'm really confident it’s going to be a lot better this time."