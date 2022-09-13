Inmate advocacy group says moving Florida National Guard into prisons is not a solution

Hundreds of Florida National Guard members are being pulled to man guard towers, complete perimeter patrols and work inside control stations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida National Guard has been called on to help out prisons across the state, but some are questioning whether the move is a sign of a larger problem.

“We're in an employee shortage, critical stance at this point," said Judy Thompson, founder of the Florida Justice Impact Project.

Her son is incarcerated, and she’s experienced first hand how staffing shortages can impact inmates and families.

"They have outdoor visitor parks that were designed specifically where you could go out into the sun…they don't have the staff to allow you on a beautiful day like today to step outside and that's huge," Thompson said.

To help, at least 300 Florida National Guard members are being pulled to man guard towers, complete perimeter patrols, and work inside control stations, after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last week.

Leaders with the Florida Department of Corrections explained at a Joint Legislative Budget Commission that this will allow certified correctional officers to move into direct inmate contact positions, reducing stress and overtime.

"What this will allow the department to do is take the staff that currently do this, that are certified correctional officers, and move them into the compound into direct inmate contact position, therefore reducing stress on the compound, stress on our current officers and helping to reduce overtime," said Mark Tallent, Chief Financial Officer with the FDOC.

But Thompson believes more can be done to solve the underlying issues.

“I think pay rates didn't work, I think there's a lot of internal issues…. The staffing shortage, putting the National Guard in there to help with that is one thing," Thompson said.

The contract is set to only last for nine months.