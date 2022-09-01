Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive order activating Florida National Guard to assist Department of Corrections

Governor DeSantis issued an executive order in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis, according to a press release from Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for Governor DeSantis.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor DeSantis approved pay increases to recruit and retain corrections officers, the press release continued. These pay increases and other incentives have led to a net gain of nearly 640 officers since the conclusion of the 2022 session, compared to a net loss of more than 465 in the same amount of time prior.

As these measures continue to bring more qualified officers to the FDC, this action and partnership will address officer vacancies on a temporary, short-term basis, the press release said.