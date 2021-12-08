Neptune Beach police looking for endangered missing person

David Lyons was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue button-down shirt, and brown shoes, police say.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is attempting to locate an endangered missing person.

Police say David Arthur Lyons was last seen at his brother’s house located in Neptune Beach on Dec. 5.

Lyons was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue button-down shirt, and brown shoes, police say.

Police say Lyons made several suicidal threats to his brother via Facebook Messenger before he was last seen.

If you have any information, please contact the Neptune Beach Police Department at 904-270- 2413.