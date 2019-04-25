The Nassau County Sheriff's Office released the 911 calls made by the woman who was reportedly run over while relaxing on the beach in Amelia Island on Wednesday.

"I just got ran over," she told dispatchers. "My legs just got ran over by a white Jeep pulling out right now."

The sheriff's office says the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. The 38-year-old woman, who hasn't been identified, was lying on her back on the beach near the shoreline of Peters Point Beachfront Park.

The vehicle that ran her over was described to be a newer model Jeep Wrangler, either white or light gray with a black canvas top and a spare tire on the back. Witnesses said there were two people inside.

"I'm freaking out," she can be heard in the call."I am losing skin on my leg... I'm scared to walk. I'm having a hard time breathing."

The woman was taken to the hospital by the Nassau County Fire and Rescue Department. The extent of her injuries hasn't been released.