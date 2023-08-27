How to build a hurricane kit as Idalia heads toward Florida

The American Red Cross lists two types of hurricane kits: A Go-Kit, three days of supplies to carry with you, and a Stay-at-Home Kit, two weeks of supplies at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you and your family have enough food, water and supplies to last for several days in case a hurricane or tropical system knocks out power to your neighborhood?

We're On Your Side making sure you know what to prepare in your hurricane kit ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia's impacts on the First Coast.

The American Red Cross lists two types of hurricane kits: A Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit.

A Go-Kit is used if you have to evacuate your home, either ahead of a storm (no evacuation orders are currently in place for our area for Idalia) or because of damage making your home uninhabitable.

A Stay-at-Home Kit will ensure you have everything you need in case of power outages, flooded streets or businesses like stores, banks and pharmacies closing.

What to include in a Go-Kit:

Three days worth of supplies that you can carry with you

One gallon of water per person, per day for three days

Non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food items (three-day supply)

Manual can opener

Disposable plates and utensils

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Pet food and supplies

Flashlight and batteries

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

First aid kit

Medications (seven-day supply in a child-proof container) and other medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)

Multi-purpose tool

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Blanket or sleeping bag

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Copies of personal documents in a waterproof container (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Family and emergency contact information

Cash

Backup batteries and charges for your devices (cellphone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.)

Emergency blanket

Maps of the area

Extra set of house keys and car keys

Games and activities for kids

What to include in a Stay-at-Home Kit: