Hundreds pay tribute to beloved tow truck driver by urging people to obey 'Move-Over' law

"This has got to stop," Maury Porter said. "Drivers are dying. We have families to go home to. That's all we want to do it to go home to our families."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a show of solidarity for one of their own.

"What you see is something here that probably hasn't been done in Jacksonville," said Maury Kopman of ASAP Towing and Storage.

Hundreds of tow truck owners and operators are joining forces to remind drivers to slow down and move over after 30-year-old Carlos Betancourt died while trying to help a stranded driver on I-295.

That man also died when the Florida Highway Patrol says they were hit by a driver who Betancourt's friends say could have avoided disaster by following the law.

"All we want is our friend back and we can't have it," Thomas Porter said.

Florida's Move-Over law requires drivers to change lanes when they are approaching emergency vehicles or tow trucks. If they can't, they must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

The FHP has not released the cause of the crash.

Betancourt was the owner of Zoom Zoom Towing. Through the reviews on the company's Facebook page, he was known as "honest," "friendly" and "professional" to his customers.

His closest friends created a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs, describing him as, "...a bright light in a very dark world."