Deputies: Human remains found, may belong to missing Baker County woman

Clay deputies say the remains were found in a wooded area with the assistance of K9 cadaver dogs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it has found human remains that may belong to missing Baker County woman Claire Luscombe.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating this case and searching the area on Saturday, July 9, after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who was horseback riding in the wooded area and found an SUV.

That SUV was later determined to belong to Luscombe.

Multiple first responders from Clay County Fire Rescue, Clay County Emergency Management, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and more helped searched a wooded area off of Violet Way for Luscombe.

The remains were found in a wooded area near where Luscombe's SUV was found.

The identity of the remains’ have not been confirmed, and deputies say they are investigating this case as an undetermined death.

Deputies say there are no signs of foul play noted at this time.

The Jacksonville Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm the individual's identity.

Deputies say Claire Luscombe, 71, was last seen leaving her residence in Glen St. Mary at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 29.