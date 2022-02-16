A meeting called "Justice for Hilltop" led by city councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman lasted several hours Wednesday night as residents complained of mold and rats.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hilltop Village residents complain of rats and mold, saying they want the property management and Housing and Urban Development to consider a permanent solution to their ongoing issues.

"It’s not doing anything. They’re coming in under the doors, living in the ceilings. It’s not doing anything," Sareeda James, a 6-year resident of Hilltop Village, said.

James is referring to the rats. She showed photos of the rats to First Coast News. James says the rats are so large, mice traps won't kill them.

"We don't live like that," James said. "It's nasty"

James and other Hilltop residents received HUD vouchers to support their living spaces. City Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman started a movement called Justice for Hilltop. She says she wanted to bring members from the HUD offices in from Atlanta to listen to the residents of Hilltop Village and offer solutions.

"It's a work in progress, tonight the owners of Cambridge and HUD from Atlanta, I think they heard what they needed to hear," Pittman said.

So far, HUD and other leaders working to better the Hilltop community have contributed $62,000 to help with conditions.

HUD has moved 10 residents in recent weeks from Hilltop into other apartments. They've supplied 12 residents with new furniture.