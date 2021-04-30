Rep. Al Lawson echoes concerns about 'rodent-plagued conditions' at apartments in Jacksonville

The city says the apartments are federally and state-funded and that Al Lawson should be the one taking action, not the city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville apartment complex is at the center of controversy after a U.S. Congressman says its residents are living in deplorable conditions.

This comes after U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio called on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to correct problems at two apartments in Jacksonville.

Now, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson says after being made aware of the conditions at Hilltop Village Apartments, he has sent a letter requesting action from Mayor Lenny Curry regarding the Hilltop Village Apartments.

Lawson says people living there are dealing with rodent and roach infestations, live mold spores and exposed trash.

“It is inacceptable that young mothers who live in the units and are working to raise healthy children are forced to put their food in airtight containers so disease-carrying rodents cannot disrupt their child’s development,” Lawson said in a press release. “I am requesting the City of Jacksonville relocate these vulnerable residents to a safe and clean temporary housing unit..."

Curry's office is refusing to issue a statement in response to the letter due to what they are calling inaccurate information.

They say the apartments are federally and state-funded and that Lawson should be the one taking action, not the city.

Lawson says local Code Enforcement’s most recent report shows multiple violations, including insect infestation, broken smoke detectors, broken sinks, toilets and receptacles in need of replacement.

But according to the CIty of Jacksonville, in the past seven months, it's only received four complaints about this property, none of which would have shed light on these larger problems.

The city says upon receiving reports of these conditions, staff knocked on 166 doors with the following results:

91 no answer at the door

58 units cited for various minimum housing issues – they have 30 days to fix these issues or face fines

13 units refused entry

Three called to schedule an inspection appointment

One unit was not in violation