Crews responded to flames at Ellis Road and Mizzell Drive around 8:35 p.m. at an old radio station, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a commercial building fire in the Hillcrest area on Sunday night.

Crews responded to flames at Ellis Road and Mizzell Drive around 8:35 p.m. at an old radio station, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available about the fire. It is unknown if there are injuries, at this time.