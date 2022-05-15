One person rushed to hospital following Lakewood apartment fire

Crews responded to an apartment fire in the 3500 block of Smithfield Street around 5:47 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital after an apartment fire in the Lakewood area on Sunday evening, officials said.

Crews responded to an apartment fire in the 3500 block of Smithfield Street around 5:47 p.m.. At least eight units were impacted by the flames, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials.

One person was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. No further details about the victims age or identity are available, at this time.

This is a developing story.