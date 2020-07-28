Here's what unemployment benefits will look like if HEALS Act is enacted

GOP's proposed stimulus package is vast, but two things are on thousands of Floridians’ minds: stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The GOP has proposed another relief package to fight the economic crisis of COVID-19 called The Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act—which will be known as the HEALS Act

The proposed stimulus package is vast, but two things are on thousands of Floridians’ minds: stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.

The proposed stimulus checks are very similar to the ones distributed by the CARES Act months ago.

The bill provides a $1,200 check to individuals making $75,000 or less per year, with an extra $500 per dependent.

Unemployment benefits aren’t so simple.

Sen. Chuck Grassley says decreasing unemployment benefits will be an incentive to go back to work.

"We've learned a very tough lesson that when you pay people not to work, what do you expect,” Grassley said.

The HEALS Act would extend FPUC benefits, which were those $600 weekly payments that ended July 25. With the HEALS Act, it would change to $200 weekly payments tacked onto regular unemployment benefits.

Those benefits should begin as soon as the bill is signed.

Here’s where it gets tricky.

Starting in October, those FPUC payments will be replaced. Those receiving unemployment benefits would receive an amount that would total 70 percent of lost wages when combined with current unemployment benefits. This payment would be a maximum of $500.

Vanessa Brito has made an excel spreadsheet where you can submit your wages and estimate what you would receive with the HEALS Act.

The House tried to extend the $600 weekly payments through the end of January 2021, so there will probably be debate over this issue.