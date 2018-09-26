Habijax and the Northeast Florida Builders Association are joining forces once again to build a new home for a family in need.

What would normally take about a month, dozens of volunteers will complete in just 24 hours. The volunteers consist of plumbers, carpenters, and electricians all working hard in Northeast Jacksonville to make a new home for a single father of two.

"At times where each of these trades will have their own day or two by themselves on a house, we’re asking everybody to be a team player, come in here and give each other a little bit of space, have a good attitude and get our job done," Christie Dostie, president of Northeast Florida Builder's Association, said.

The home is being built for Ronald Cooper, he’s a single father two and a son of a Navy Veteran. He works two jobs to provide for his family.

"I’m definitely grateful for all the hard work that’s being put in right now andI'mm pretty excited to see my own house built in front of me so quickly,' Cooper said.

He admits that he’s been through his fair share of tough times but has his family and friends to thank for being his own support system.

"They’ve been the best supporters, they realize I’m doing something to better myself and my kids so they are behind 110 percent."

He’s looking forward to having a place to call home and he's also excited about surprising his three year old daughter, Londyn.

"She doesn't know she has her own room so I'm ready to decorate her room and surprise her so she can see it. It's going to be Minnie Mouse-themed room."

Habijax is the local affiliate for Habitat for Humanity, it started 30 years ago and has since built 2,300 homes for people just like Ronald.

For more information of the organization and how to become a first time home owner visit http://habijax.org/own/

© 2018 WTLV