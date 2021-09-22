Groundbreaking held for fire station in new eTown community

This station will serve the new eTown master-planned community that's built around the theme of technology and convenience.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department held a groundbreaking Wednesday for Fire Station 74, which will be located on E-town Parkway.

The highly anticipated smart-living community, designed by the PARC Group, features new single-family homes, apartments, retail and amenities

The PARC Group is the brainchild behind the community and has developed many of Northeast Florida’s premier addresses from Pablo Creek Reserve to the award-winning master planned community of Nocatee.

Their vision was to develop communities that complement both the environment and the lifestyle of those that chose to make them home.

“eTown will be the first of its kind in our area — a relaxed suburban setting with a dynamic urban vibe,” said Mike White, The PARC Group’s Director of Planning and Development.