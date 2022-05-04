Fatal traffic accident in Jacksonville after reports of passenger trapped in car

UPDATE: More details have been released in this morning's tragic accident.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Mana briefed reporters on a tragic accident that took place at 7 a.m. Thursday on San Jose Blvd.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department released a statement at 7:10 a.m. on social media that there has been a fatal accident in the 11700 block of San Jose Blvd.

Mana confirmed that there was one fatality, a female driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier. She was driving southbound, attempted to turn left and did not yield.

The female "T-boned" a van that was driving Northbound. The female was pronounced dead, Mana said.

The man was driven by a male who has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, Mana said police have no reason to believe there were drugs or alcohol involved.

JFRD originally responded to a report of one person trapped in a vehicle.