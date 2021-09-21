Glynn County Sheriff's Office mourns deputy's death

Deputy Sheriff IV Talmadge "Leon" Tucker served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, working for the Glynn County Sheriff's Office for the last 11 years.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies.

The sheriff's office announced the death of Deputy Sheriff IV Talmadge "Leon" Tucker in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday. Tucker served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, working for the Glynn County Sheriff's Office for the last 11 years, according to the post.

"He will be missed by all who knew him," the post says. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

First Coast News is working to learn Tucker's cause of death, as well as any funeral arrangements.