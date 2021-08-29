Clay County deputy dies after long battle with COVID-19

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we will remember his service to our county and our country always," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies who passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Clint Seagle died on Sunday. He has been a member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

He served the residents of Clay County in Patrol, Traffic, and most recently the Civil Unit. Deputy Seagle also proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we will remember his service to our county and our country always," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.