x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Glynn County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

According to police, Dunia Pinto, 13, was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. in the Burgess Circle area. She was reported missing by her foster family at about 11 a.m.
Credit: Glynn County Police Department

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.

According to police, Dunia Pinto, 13, was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. in the Burgess Circle area. She was reported missing by her foster family at about 11 a.m.

Dunia is a 5'5'' female with brown eyes and black hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pajama pants. 

Police said she does not have a cell phone and does not have any relatives in the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645 or dial 911.

In Other News

Breaking down new CDC isolation guidelines