Glynn County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

According to police, Dunia Pinto, 13, was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. in the Burgess Circle area. She was reported missing by her foster family at about 11 a.m.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.

According to police, Dunia Pinto, 13, was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. in the Burgess Circle area. She was reported missing by her foster family at about 11 a.m.

Dunia is a 5'5'' female with brown eyes and black hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pajama pants.

Police said she does not have a cell phone and does not have any relatives in the area.