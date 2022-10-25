Glynn County driver's teenage daughter jumps out of bus before it crashes

The driver is in the hospital and his daughter, the passenger, only had bruises and was released.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glyn County Schools bus crashed after the driver suffered a medical emergency Friday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The bus travelled off the roadway and through an empty parking lot before hitting the tree line. The only passenger on the bus was a 17-year-old, which the school district confirmed was the driver's daughter.

She jumped off the bus before it crashed, State Patrol said.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver had provided transportation for the Brunswick High football team and had just dropped the students back off at school, County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis told the Brunswick News.

The teen only had bruises and has now been released from the hospital, said Marlowe Hinson, the Glynn County School District’s director of public transportation.