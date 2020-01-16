STATESBORO, Ga. — More than two dozen people are facing federal charges in connection to a reported gang-related drug trafficking ring in southern Georgia, according to the State Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

The indictments are part of Operation Ace in the Hole in which multiple agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the FBI, had been working since August 2018 to apprehend those believed to be involved in the ring.

Those charged in Operation Ace in the Hole are:

Deltinaud Toussaint, also known as “Black,” “Tino” or “Tino Black.” Toussant is 44 years old from Vidalia, Ga. and is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine; two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, codeine and marijuana; two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and 17 counts of use of a communications facility.

Justin Adams, also known “Ace.” Adams is 39 years old from Vidalia and is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; four counts of distribution of cocaine; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Andre Jackson, also known as “Dre.” Dre is 30 years old from Vidalia. He is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; two counts of distribution of marijuana; two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana; and distribution of cocaine.

Monica Mitchell, 38, of East Point, Ga. is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; and conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms.

Daniel Asberry, 31, of Vidalia, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute a Controlled Substance; Conspiracy to Use, Carry or Possess Firearms; and two counts of Use of a Communications Facility;

Ozell Johnson, also known as “Bip.” Johnson is 38 years old from Vidalia. He is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, codeine and marijuana; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Laporshia Canty, 44, of Vidalia is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, codeine and marijuana; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Stacy Tobler Sr., also known as “Turtle,” is 46 years old and of Vidalia. He is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, codeine and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and use of a communications facility.

Audrea Salem, 42, is of Vidalia. She is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility.

Darryl Marcus Allen, also known as “Twin,” is 37 of Vidalia. He is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and distribution of cocaine.

Alonzo Roberts Jr., also known as “Toot” or “Two,” is 31, of Vidalia. He's charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Taneka Warren, 29, of Vidalia is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; and conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms.

Jermaine Bouie, also known as “Dollar,” 29, of Vidalia is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

India Mitchell, also known as “Shay,” 32, of Vidalia is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, codeine and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime; and two counts of use of a communications facility.

Crystal Wheeler, 36, of Allenhurst, Ga. is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and use of a communications facility.

Vincent Page, also known as “VP,” 31, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Terry Williams, also known as “Young Buck,” 31, of Mount Vernon, Ga. is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine and hydrocodone.

Torey Johnny Lee Washington, also known as “Fool,” 39, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and use of a communications facility.

Tyson Ransom, 34, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and use of a communications facility.

Donnie Edmonds Jr., also known as “Hotboy,” 35, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and two counts of use of a communications facility.

Lee Syntell Kelley, also known as “Truth,” 39, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and use of a communications facility;

Nicole Mitchell, 30, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and two counts of use of a communications facility.

Lanard Wallace, also known as “Nardo,” 30, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and use of a communications facility;

Frederick Cooper, also known as “Coop,” 40, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and use of a communications facility.

Ryan Antwain Harris, 34, of Lyons, Ga., is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

Otis Peeples, also known as “Bull,” 26, of Vidalia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; and two counts of distribution of marijuana.