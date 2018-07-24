With the Mega Millions jackpot still growing before Tuesday night's drawing, the Georgia Lottery is finding new ways to get you to play. Now, Georgia residents can buy their tickets from the comfort of their own home.

Georgia residents can purchase their Mega Million ticket online by clicking here.

You just fill out how many plays you want, how many drawings you want to enter, what numbers you'd like, or you could choose the Quik Pik. Then, like any other online purchase, just hit "buy now" and pay online.

You must be located in the state of Georgia to purchase a ticket online. If you don't live there, you could be charged a fine of up to $50,000 and up to 15 years in prison.

First Coast News reached out to a Florida Lottery spokesperson. They told us that Florida doesn't offer any tickets online.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $522 million. The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. and you can get those numbers on First Coast News at 11 on NBC 12, ABC 25.

