Live: Judge to hear argument over broadcast of juvenile witnesses in Derek Chauvin trial

Before witness testimony continues today, the judge will hear arguments over whether witnesses under 18 can be broadcast.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Tuesday, March 30

Three witnesses questioned Monday, one to return Tuesday

Witnesses Monday included 911 dispatcher, Speedway shift lead, MMA fighter

George Floyd family, civil rights leaders took a knee outside courthouse ahead of Monday's opening statements

More than 20 organizations protested outside the courthouse Monday night

Witness testimony will continue Tuesday morning in the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's May 2020 death.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell gave his opening statement Monday morning, playing video shot by a bystander of Floyd under Chauvin's knee.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide, that it's murder," Blackwell said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson followed the statement from prosecutors with his own opening statement, pointing to Floyd's drug use and preexisting medical conditions as cause of death.

"When you hear the actual evidence, and when you apply the law, reason and common sense, there will be only one just verdict," Nelson said.

Following opening statements, three witnesses testified: The 911 dispatcher who sent officers to Cup Foods and then reported their use of force to a sergeant, a shift lead at the Speedway on 38th and Chicago, and another bystander, a professional fighter with a background in security who can be heard on video telling officers to check Floyd's pulse.

The third witness will return Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., but first at 8:30, Judge Peter Cahill will hear arguments over broadcasting video and audio of juvenile witnesses.

The Derek Chauvin trial resumes today, 3/30/21, with testimony of eyewitness Donald Williams.



First, an 8:30a hearing to determine the audio/visual rules for the under-18 witnesses who will testify today.



Then 9a court legal issues, then jury at 9:30https://t.co/4YyKlkyhAT — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Monday, March 29

Outside the courtroom Monday morning, members of George Floyd's family gathered with attorneys and civil rights leaders for an emotional press conference. Attorney Ben Crump called for justice, a sentiment echoed first by George Floyd's brother, and then by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Before escorting Floyd's family into the Hennepin County Courthouse, the group kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time a bystander's video first showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Later Monday night, after court had adjourned for the day, more than 20 community groups gathered outside the government center for a rally and march through Minneapolis. Besides justice for George Floyd, the coalition presented a list of demands including the Minnesota legislature passing nine police reform bills. Protesters called for community control of the police force.

"There were many murders that happened before George Floyd that led up to George Floyd and our families were out here pleading and begging and asking the legislators to listen to us. Listen to us," said Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

The coalition also protested at the start of jury selection and plans to return outside the courthouse during key parts of the trial.