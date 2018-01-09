Funerals for Elijah "Trueboy" Clayton,22, and Taylor Robertson, 27, both killed Saturday, Aug. 26 during a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, have been announced.

Clayton will be laid to rest Wednesday, Sept. 5 at In His Presence Church in his hometown of Woodland Hills California, according to his cousin, Brandi Pettijohn.

Robertson will be laid to rest Sunday, just one week after the deadly shooting, at James Monroe High School in West Virginia, where he graduated in 2009 and was a student-athlete.

Clayton leaves behind his family which includes six brothers and three sisters, and Robertson leaves behind a wife and a young son.

