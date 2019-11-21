Forget tablets and new TVs on Black Friday, this year you can bring home something even better (and far more cuddly).

The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free adoptions on pets throughout Black Friday and into that weekend.

Doors open at 12 p.m. next Friday at the Jacksonville Humane Society located at 8464 Beach Blvd.

Can't wait for Black Friday? They also have a great deal for all those dog lovers out there starting on Thursday and running through Sunday.

"Attention Target shoppers! Don't wait until Black Friday to save!," the Humane Society posted on Facebook. "All dogs 30 lbs. and up are FREE to adopt through Sunday right here at JHS. We are open 12-7 weekdays and 10-5 weekends, so come on over!"