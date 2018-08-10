JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- Ken Parker's fame is built on hate. He was Grand Dragon of the Loyal Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and held membership in a Neo-Nazi group.

"I was living a life of hate," said Parker.

He was so deeply involved he wore his hate on his body like a cheap suit with various tattoos.

"It was difficult to find someone to do it," he said, "I had to come to the tattoo shop at two and three in the morning."

This Spring, the former Navy Chief Petty Officer decided to walk away from his life of hate. This after Charlottesville, Va. and after the controversy, he created while a student at the University of North Florida.

"Honestly, I feel like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders," said Parker.

Why the change of heart? Parker said his faith in Jesus Christ.

"Back then I considered myself a Christian but I was living a life of hate and deep down I knew it was wrong," he said.

In his moment of consciousness, he turned to Will McKinnon for encouragement, an African American pastor.

"If you had asked me ten years ago I would be doing this I would not believe you," said McKinnon.

Pastor McKinnon is convinced Ken Parker is a new man.

"Oh it is very real," he said, "when you see a grown man shed tears."

Real enough to where Parker is removing the symbols of the life of hate he once lived.

"I just want them gone," said Parker.

The tattoos what were once a sign of his pride, have become symbols of shame.

When asked if the laser treatment removing he hate, Parker said the hate is already gone.

It was Pastor McKinnon who found someone willing to remove them and took Parker to Laser Skin Solutions in Jacksonville Beach.

"My immediate thought was to help him begin a new life," said Dr. Jill Lezaic.

Lezaic said it can be done in less than ten treatments.

"It is nice and refreshing to see this change and it shows that people do really change," she said.

Parker said the process is more painful than it seems.

"It is about ten times worse than getting one put on," said Parker, "but it is worth it."

He describes it as the final step in his transformation.

"The last six years I was going down the wrong path," said Parker.

Even though this is just the second of his laser treatments he has no doubts about what it means to him and those around him.

"This is the final stage of wiping out the past," said Parker, " I can't walk around any longer with these tattoos on my body."

