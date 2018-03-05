ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando hosted its grand opening party for the new "Fast & Furious -- Supercharged" ride on Wednesday night.

The attraction has several cars featured in the actual movies, which is among the top 10 highest-grossing movie franchises of all time at more than $5 billion.

“You couldn’t be any closer to this other than being on the movie set when we’re shooting it,” said picture-car coordinator Dennis McCarthy. “It’s that authentic. It’s correct down to the parts, down to the tools.

"Everything you see around us is right out of a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie.”

The attraction also features a virtual line by using the Universal app. It allows riders to pick which time they'd like to actually go on "Supercharged" without waiting in an actual line. Those using the virtual line option can view other parts of the park before returning to the attraction for their designated time.

Movie stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges helped unveil the new ride.

The franchise has eight movies with two more planned.

Although they did not appear Wednesday night, the series also features actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker.

