Both the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday to pick their running mates.

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum is expected to announce his pick at 10 a.m.

Packed out the door for our @AndrewGillum volunteer rally last night! Don’t forget to hop onto Facebook Live at 10am to meet our next Lt. Governor! Duuuuval is ready! https://t.co/HqTC0aFkOi — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) September 6, 2018

The Sun Sentinel reports that Gillum may choose State Sen. Lauren Book, Palm Beach County Mayor Melissa McKinlay, State Rep. Kristin Jacobs, Gwen Graham, state Rep. Amy Mercado or U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy.

Republican candidate Ron DeSantis is picking from a list of nine candidates, but there are news reports that already say he will announce Miami state Rep. Jeanette Nuñez to be his running mate.

You can watch the livestream of Gillum's announcement on Facebook at 10 a.m. here.

