MIRAMAR, Fla. — A Florida National Guard soldier responding to COVID-19 cases in South Florida has tested positive for the virus.

A news release from the Florida National Guard says the soldier 26 years old and reported for duty at the Miramar Readiness Center on March 17. He showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was placed in self-isolation at his home on March 19.

The National Guard said the soldier did not interact with the public after reporting for duty because his symptoms were identified and the appropriate precautions were taken.

There are a total of 4,246 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 56 Florida deaths.

