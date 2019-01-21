GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Wimauma, Fla. was found dead in a car that was in a field in Van Buren County, Mich. His passenger, another 22-year-old man from Wimauma, Fla., was found unresponsive and is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two men who appeared to be sleeping in their car on County Road 215 in Grand Junction, Mich. on Monday around 11:10 a.m. That's when the found the two men.

Police believe that the men were in the area visiting friends when they drove into a field. Their car got stuck in the field, and it appears they tried to get the car out but were unsuccessful.

"While deputies are still waiting for the medical examiner's report, it is believed that the extreme cold played a factor in the death," a release from the Sheriff's Office said.

Temperatures overnight were below 0 degrees in West Michigan. Under those conditions, frostbite can occur within 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Police said they are not sure why the men did not seek help or walk somewhere in the area, but it is believed that alcohol played a factor.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating.