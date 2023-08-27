DeSantis booed at Jacksonville prayer vigil for victims of Dollar General mass shooting

The governor was joined by wife, Casey DeSantis, to speak when he was met with booing from the audience. Then, Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman stepped in.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During a prayer vigil for the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was booed when he walked to the podium to speak.

The vigil marks the second prayer vigil taking place on Sunday, this time at 2161 Kings Road, adjacent to the Dollar General where the shooting occurred.

Before the governor was called to speak, Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman, who represents Jacksonville's District 10, condemned the violence and called for better state funding.

"Today, is about showing up, for these residents that did not deserve what happened," Pittman said, referencing the three victims who were shot and killed Saturday by a 21-year-old white gunman at a Dollar General store in Northwest Jacksonville.

All the victims were Black.

Pittman added the area where the shooting occurred, District 10, doesn't get proper state funding.

"Let's be honest, we don't get the money we should get," said Pittman, "but when I ask for some money this week ... we gonna get it."

Pittman then looked to the community leaders in the audience, including Sheriff T.K. Waters, who called Saturday's shooting racially motivated.

"I'm proud of what you did yesterday. Because guess what, you called a spade a spade. We cannot continue to hide behind. We cannot have someone come from another county, and shoot up this community," Pittman said.

"It aint no Black-on-Black crime. It's a hate crime." Pittman yelled to the crowd.

Pittman then turned her attention to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was sitting in the crowd.

"Governor, I know you here, and you know what, I'm glad you're here so you can see the people and the impact that it's had on this community. In order to make a difference, you gotta see it up close in personal," said Pittman.

Then, DeSantis was called to the podium, where he was met with scattered applause and boos.

He started by acknowledging Pittman's requests for more state funding but was interrupted mid-sentence.

"Councilwoman, I gotcha, don't worry about it. We've already been looking to identify funds to be able to help one, security at Edward Waters College. We are not going to allow these institutions to be targeted by people-"

Councilwoman Pittman took the mic from the podium, to quiet some in the crowd who weren't too excited to see DeSantis.

"It ain't about parties today. A bullet don't know a party," Pittman yelled.

"If the governor wanted to come here, and he bringing gifts to my community, y'all know I'm taking the gifts, because we've been through enough already."

Pittman then asked everyone in the crowd to be quiet and gave the microphone back to the governor.

"We're going to be announcing some stuff tomorrow morning which I think will help, not only with security, but also an attempt to help these families," said Gov. DeSantis.

Then, he took aim at the gunman, who he called a "major league scumbag."

"What he did was totally unacceptable in the state of Florida. We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race. We are going to stand up, and we are going to do what we need to do, to make sure that evil does not triumph in the state of Florida," said DeSantis.

The governor said he is working with Edward Water University to make sure the school has what it needs, adding that no one will "target HBCU's in the state of Florida and get away with it."

HBCU stands for historically Black college or university.