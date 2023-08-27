A minute-by-minute timeline of the Dollar General shooting

From months of planning to moments of violence, police release a detailed timeline of the mass shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At a briefing Sunday, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters gave a second-by-second account of the mass shooting at the Kings Road Dollar General. He said the assault was committed by a "maniac" named Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, in just a matter of 11 minutes. But he indicated the murderous acts may have fermented for months, if not years, citing the "manifesto" Palmeter left behind.

"We're doing so much to try to determine what exactly led to this," Waters said. "The manifesto is, quite frankly, the diary of a madman. He was just completely irrational. But...he was 100%, lucid. He knew what he was doing."

July 6, 2017 Suspect Baker Acted in Clay County

April 6, 2023 Suspect purchases Glock at Orange Park Gun and Pawn of a Glock 20 generation 4 10 millimeter on

June 22, 2023 Suspect purchases AR 15 type rifle at Wild West Guns

Aug. 26, 2023