Florida Gov. DeSantis to speak in Ponte Vedra Beach Friday

He will be speaking at the American Legion Palm Valley located at 560 North Wilderness Trail.

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday.

It will be held at the American Legion Palm Valley located at 560 North Wilderness Trail.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the upcoming fiscal year's budget.

In April, lawmakers passed the budget to the tune of $101.5 billion, with $6 billion being left in state reserves. DeSantis said during a press conference in New Smyrna Beach that, right now, the budget actually shows $9.5 billion in reserves.