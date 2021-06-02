Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in New Smyrna Beach

The governor is speaking at The Garlic, a New Smyrna Beach Italian restaurant, at 10:30 a.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning in New Smyrna Beach.

The governor is set to speak at The Garlic, an Italian restaurant, at 10:30 a.m.

DeSantis's news conference comes one day after his stop in Jacksonville to sign an education bill that included a ban on transgender athletes from competing in school sports in Florida. The controversial measure coincided with the first day of LGBT Pride Month.