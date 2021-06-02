Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning in New Smyrna Beach.
The governor is set to speak at The Garlic, an Italian restaurant, at 10:30 a.m.
DeSantis's news conference comes one day after his stop in Jacksonville to sign an education bill that included a ban on transgender athletes from competing in school sports in Florida. The controversial measure coincided with the first day of LGBT Pride Month.
The subject of Wednesday's news conference was not specified in a news release announcing the conference. Tuesday, the governor received 13 bills from the Florida Legislature, his administration said in a news release.