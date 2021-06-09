Florida Department of Education holds final public meeting ahead of vote on changing student standards

Some changes to how your child could be educated on certain topics including civics and government, mathematics and language arts.

The Florida Department of Education will be voting to impose new guidelines on what teachers can teach. At issue, how much teachers can explore the darker side of American history and topics like structural racism.

At Macclenny Elementary School on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Education held its final of three public meetings to discuss the proposed changes.

The vote is pitting the state's education commissioner against the teacher's union.

Supporters of the proposal to change Florida's standards say they don't want teachers to "suppress or distort significant historical events."

They say this is an effort to prevent teachers from indoctrinating students. Florida's education commissioner Richard Corcoran says the state previously changed textbook standards after he says textbook publishers were adding "crazy liberal" stuff in their text.

“Of course COVID hit so we were distracted, but I didn’t think to say ‘keep all the crazy liberal stuff out.’ Now they hide it in socio-emotional learning, so it doesn’t say critical race theory but you can have a teacher who teaches critical race theory. So if it’s electronic, we say we want it out," Corcoran said in front of a crowd at Hillsdale College in Michigan last month.

Many of Florida's teachers feel this infringes on the classroom and muzzles teachers.

In a statement, Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar says "students deserve the best education we can provide, and that means giving them a true picture of their world and our shared history as Americans."

"Hiding facts doesn’t change them. Give kids the whole truth and equip them to make up their own minds and think for themselves," Spar said.