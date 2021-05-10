Former Flagler K-9 deputy dies during training exercise, report says

He reportedly worked with the Flagler Sheriff’s Office as a K-9 deputy before leaving law enforcement and eventually returning with the Bunnell Police Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sergeant Dominic Guida died in the line-of-duty on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

WESH reports Sgt. Guida died following a cardiac event during an Emergency Response Team training.

"Sergeant Guida served with FCSO for many years including as a K-9 Deputy before leaving law enforcement, later returning to his law enforcement calling with the Bunnell Police Department.," said the Flagler Sheriff's Office on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the BPD during this difficult and sad time."

Guida reportedly worked with the Flagler Sheriff’s Office as a K-9 deputy before leaving law enforcement and eventually returning with the Bunnell Police Department.