Sandlot Jax fitness festival coming to Jacksonville

Sandlot Jax will include access to world-renowned speakers, an urban obstacle course with a 20 ft tower and scavenger hunts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to sweat! GORUCK, a veteran owned and operated company, is partnering with leading fitness brands, Savage Race and Rogue Fitness, to bring Jacksonville a massive three-day fitness festival.

The event, called Sandlot Jax, will include access to world-renowned speakers, an urban obstacle course with a 20 ft tower, 5/10K scavenger hunts, kids obstacle courses, the GORUCK Games and record-breaking challenges.

Additionally, the festival will have food trucks, cornhole and live music.

Who will be speaking? John Hanke, Mixed Martial Arts Fighter and Green Beret, Tim Kennedy, Co-founder and CEO of Whole30 Melissa Urban, best-selling author, Michael Easter, NFL Player, Nate Boyer and many more.

The event will be held at Metropolitan Park, 1410 Gator Bowl Boulevard