Fleming Island Mini Bar celebrating grand opening sweet giveaways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced Monday that it will be opening up a third location in Fleming Island.

The new Mini Bar Donuts location will be approximately 2,200 SF with a private events room, and a 350 SF outdoor covered patio, according to a Facebook post made by the company.

The Mini Bar will be join Target, Publix, Planet Fitness, and many others at 1524 County Road 220.

The grand opening will be Feb.19 at 8 a.m and The Mini Bar is celebrating their grand opening with some awesome giveaways.

The first five guests will receive donuts and coffee for a year. The first 15 guests will receive a Fleming Island coffee mug. The first 25 guests will receive a Fleming Island sticker.

Mini Bar is known for handcrafted, made to order mini donuts, artisan coffee, cereal milk lattes and local craft beer.