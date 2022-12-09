Florida first responders getting another bonus check from Gov. DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis handed out checks to members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders in our state will get another thousand dollars.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement this week at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

“We know how hard you guys have been working, and always it’s a tough job but particularly since COVID being able to flex and put yourself out there," said DeSantis. "We just thought last year this was something appropriate to do to show our support

DeSantis handed out the first round of checks to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue at his briefing today, totaling more than two point 1 million dollars.

This is the second year in a row DeSantis has given out bonus payments to our first responders.

“Being a firefighter is fulfilling and rewarding giving us the opportunity to help people during their time of need. Working their last couple of years has been more stressful than normal, but we are thankful that the governor was out in front fighting for first responders in the state of Florida," said Captain Chris Stover with JFRD.

The governor says all Florida first responders who were employed by any level of local government as of May 1st of this year are eligible to receive the bonus.

He says one hundred thousand Floridians will be receiving the bonus check.

“The men and women of JFRD work extremely hard every day, protecting us during the pandemic, they put their lives on the line for the community," said Chief Keith Powers with JFRD. "In fact, we lost a firefighter in the line of duty due to COVID that got exposed by serving the community. So thank you all for the hard work you all do every day."