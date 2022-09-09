Gov. DeSantis orders Florida's flags be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day

Both Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance are to honor the heroes that served and the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff across the state Sunday in honor of Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The flags are ordered to remain at half-staff from midnight to midnight.

Patriot Day Proclamation (in part):

"On September 11, 2001, our country suffered a devastating loss when acts of terrorism were committed on American soil resulting in the deaths of 2,977 individuals.

May we never forget the valiant efforts of our military, first responders, and other emergency personnel who risked their lives to save others. In honor and remembrance of those we lost on that fateful day, I signed the attached Proclamation and hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from midnight to midnight on Sunday, September 11, 2022."

To view the Patriot Day Proclamation, click here.

On Sept. 11, 2001 a group of nineteen men crashed two planes into the Twin Towers and one into the Pentagon outside of Washington DC.

The men tried to crash a fourth plane into another building, but the passengers fought back, and the plane crashed into an empty field in Pennsylvania.