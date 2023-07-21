National Weather Service in Jacksonville issues Duval County's first ever Excessive Heat Warning

Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz says the heat index will reach up to 115 degrees in Jacksonville and surrounding areas across the First Coast today.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get all of the "it's so hot..." jokes ready! Friday will be THE hottest day so far this year with an air temperature of 100F and "feels like" temperatures soaring to near 115 degrees.

A rare Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Jacksonville, including all of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. This is the FIRST warning of its kind issued for Duval County. The last Excessive Heat Warning issued in the area was across southeast Georgia in July of 2012.

And while it's fun to joke about the intense heat as we all battle it together, it can be dangerous. The heat index in the city will be nearing 115 degrees. Triple-digit heat indices will be in the triple digits by mid-morning through sunset. Therefore, the Excessive Heat Warning is effective between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., so just think of it as the better portion of our Friday.

"I am always thinking of those working outside. Today is Friday and this town is overloaded with road construction projects, etc. and now I am more aware of things like summer camps." NWS Jacksonville Meteorologist Ben Nelson said who issued the Excessive Heat Warning early Friday morning. "My eight-year-old daughter's last day of summer camp is today."

Extreme heat and humidity like this significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Quick reminders: Drink plenty of fluids, give yourself a break from the heat in an air-conditioned room every occasionally, stay out of the sun for a long period of time, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or plan to spend time outside, even at the pool or beach. When possible, reschedule any strenuous activities, such as going for a run around the neighborhood, to early in the morning or later in the evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1 if you suspect someone is showing signs.