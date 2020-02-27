Jacksonville’s largest pop-up rummage sale with over 30,000 square feet of shopping at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Come browse through gently used furniture, clothes, home goods, toys, tailgating gear and much more. All proceeds from Whale of a Sale benefit the Junior League of Jacksonville’s community projects with a focus on nutrition education and fresh food availability across our area and for member training.

The preview party is Friday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. and the main event kicks off Saturday, Feb. 29 off 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



