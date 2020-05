Troy University offers a free leadership course to introduce them to online learning and more!

As the US continues wading into uncharted waters, the obvious question is “what now?”

For roughly 43 million newly-unemployed Americans, that question carries massive weight. Is it time to make a change? Take the next step?

One thing we do know: the world needs leaders. But, what does a post-pandemic leader look like? One university is making its 4-week online leadership course FREE and open to the public this summer!