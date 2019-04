Florida summers can be brutal and the last thing anyone wants to do is house work outside for hours.

Rhino Shield owner Jay Mariano shares how his team can help take the 'work' out of house work.

They guarantee their product to last up to 25 years as well as protect your home from things such water damage and sun damage.

For more information:

RhinoShieldJax.com

Phone: 904-519-5055